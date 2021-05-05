The Weeknd to boycott The Grammys despite rule changes

Last year, the star called organisers "corrupt" after his album After Hours failed to receive a single nomination.

He took particular exception to the so-called "secret committees" who dictate the shortlisted nominees.

On Saturday, the Recording Academy announced they'd been scrapped - but The Weeknd said that was not enough.

"The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organisation and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag," said the star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, in an interview with Variety.

The Canadian singer, who has previously won three Grammys, called the move to dissolve these committees "an important start" but added: "The industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated".

"I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting [my music] in the future."