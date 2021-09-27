 

16 dead, some left permanently blind after drinking stolen methanol in PNG

BY: Loop Pacific
08:22, September 27, 2021
65 reads

The head of a hospital in Papua New Guinea's Eastern Highlands says 16 people have died and more than 200 patients were treated after groups of people drank stolen methanol.

The Chief Executive at Kainantu Rural Hospital, Dr Enename Susuke said some of them are now permanently blind.

“We had more than 240 intoxicated persons, that's last week to the beginning of this week...including children under the age of 12, 13. Females and males as well,” Dr Susuke said.

He said all patients have now been released but some have been left with temporary and permanent blindness.

“After giving them antidotes to methanol...we've managed to clear the vision for those of them who were having visual issues,” Dr Susuke said.

“But those who had complete blindless, we couldn't do anything,” he said.

 

Photo file      

 

Source: 
ABC News/ PACNEWS
Tags: 
papua new guinea
Methanol drinking
16 deaths
  • 65 reads