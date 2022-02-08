18 rescued from breakaway floating ice sheet

The group were riding snow mobiles and all terrain vehicles (ATVs) on the frozen lake when the ice sheet broke away near Catawba Island.

Eleven members of the stranded group were rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter and airboat on Sunday.

Authorities thanked a "good Samaritan" who assisted the remaining seven back to safety in a private airboat.

The group was spotted on the floating sheet of ice by a US Coast Guard helicopter which began its rescue at 13:00 (18:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Emergency services were ready and waiting for them back on dry land, but none of the rescued group required medical assistance.

The US Coast Guard advises those planning recreational trips to the frozen lake to come properly equipped with ice picks or screwdrivers in case they fall through the ice and need to "self-rescue".

"There's no such thing as safe ice, but people can mitigate their risks," said Jeremiah Schiessel of Coast Guard Section Detroit.