2050 Strategy will be a beacon of hope for Pacific

Speaking to Journalists yesterday (Sunday) Henry Puna says the Pacific Islands 2050 Strategy has been tailored towards addressing challenges and opportunities for Pacific Islands States in the next 50 years.

He says Pacific leaders who are currently in Suva Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting will be discussing the Strategy and put the strategy forward for adoption at the end of the meeting.

“If there is one thing we Pacific leaders are good at, it is talanoa – the ability to talk, to share great ideas and passion, visions and dreams are often born from the time we spend in the art of talanoa.

“But without a purpose, a plan and a strategy to test and carry ideas forward we would be wasting the same gifts which brought our seafaring ancestors to this sea of islands.

“Just as the stars have mapped the journeys that brought first canoes to our Blue Continent, the 2050 Strategy would be our North Star, guiding our journey to 2050 and beyond.

“Whether we speak of voices, of people, challenges and opportunities you should know that every story you are working on up to this point and onwards will resonate with this document,” Puna says.

Photo: Secretary General of Pacific Islands Forum- Henry Puna. Credit: Fijian Government