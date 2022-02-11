38 children diagnosed with cancer during Covid-19 pandemic

WOWS Kids Fiji reported that 25 deaths were recorded in 2020 and 13 last year.

Team Leader Mere William said the number of cases that they deal with has increased.

“We are on 74. Last year we went as, the highest was 80, for us last year, it was actually busy for us during the lockdown, we had many new cases that came, so some have passed on in the up until from November, December, January, we have lost some”.

Despite the restrictions brought by the pandemic, WOWS Kids Fiji continued to provide services.

With the easing of restrictions, WOWS Kids is planning to resume awareness campaigns and engage parents so they are aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer.