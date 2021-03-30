400 jobs for Fijians as US TV show to begin filming amid Covid-19

Filming of the reality TV show will be held on the Mamanuca Islands amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of the $US17,000 locally-produced movie Him - The Angry One in Suva last Saturday, Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya said the US Survivor show has a budget of more than $US40 million.

Mr Koya said the Survivor Series would spend about $US15m while shooting in Fiji.

The audio-visual industry is increasingly becoming a critical industry, especially in Fiji's economic recovery post-covid, the minister said.

He said as a Covid-contained nation, 'Fiji had the freedom of movement, the freedom to safely resume opportunities like filming at a time where major economies still have the highest restrictions'.

"Fiji's Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce has been working with relevant agencies such as Film Fiji, to set safe health and safety protocols," Koya said.

"Today, this has enabled the US Survivor Series to begin shooting Season 41 and 42."

Meanwhile in a short video shared on his Instagram account, Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst confirmed filming is to begin in Fiji soon.

"Hey, Survivor fans! I have some exciting news to share. Survivor is going back into production," Probst said in the short video that had already generated over 80,000 likes.

"Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41.

"We have all of our Covid protocols in place so that everyone in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe, and, of course, our players will be safe.

"And I gotta tell you - I can't remember a time I've been this pumped to shoot Survivor, and I'll tell you why: The past year has reminded me, and I hope it's reminded you, that you've got to live your life like it's one big great adventure, and Survivor fulfills that. So I am thrilled to say, I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let's do it!"

This is the second time for Survivor to be shot in Fiji following the filming of the 14th season titled Survivor Fiji in Macuata, Vanua Levu, in 2006, which was aired in 2007. That season was won by Earl Cole.