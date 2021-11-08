Attempted assassination against Iraq's Prime Minister fails

The attack took place in Baghdad, and security sources said it injured several of Mustafa al-Kadhimi security guards, but Kadhimi himself was unhurt.

It came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election last month turned violent.

The groups that have led the protests and complaints about the election result are heavily-armed Iran-backed militias and lost much of their parliamentary power in the election.

They have alleged voting and vote-counting irregularities.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Kadhimi's residence in the fortified Green Zone of the city, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

A statement from the Iraqi military provided very little detail, but two government officials said Kadhimi's residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed the prime minister was safe.

Kadhimi's official Twitter account also said the prime minister was safe and called for calm.

Western diplomats based nearby in the Green Zone said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area.

Security sources told Reuters six members of Kadhimi's personal protection force stationed outside his residence had been injured.

Protests held on Friday turned violent when demonstrators pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.

Independent analysts say the election results were a reflection of anger towards the Iran-backed armed groups, which are widely accused of involvement in the killing of nearly 600 protesters who took the street in separate, anti-government demonstrations in 2019.