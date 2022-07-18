Auckland Airport domestic travellers face more flight cancellations

Auckland Airport's flight board showed 18 inbound and six departure flights have been cancelled today.

Many are between the city and Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin.

Air New Zealand is offering credit to anyone who wishes to cancel their booking this month.

Flights between Dunedin and Christchurch have also been cancelled.

It is not clear whether the flights were cancelled due to heavy demand adding pressure to Covid-affected crews as the second week of the school holidays begins or weather problems.

Last week, travellers faced disruptions due to Covid-19 absences impacting airline staffing levels as well as weather and engineering problems.