Aussies take advantage of Fiji holiday offer amid Omicron threat

Australia's High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, said Australians are travelling to Fiji because of its high vaccination rate

"You'll see thousands of Australians will be coming in. You see the bookings are astronomical so I'm very confident that Australians will be spending time here, before Christmas, after Christmas and way into next year."

He said Fiji remains the most desired holiday destination in the world for Australians.

Another four flights from Australia are landing in Fiji today and Jonathan Feakes said the bookings are astronomical.

"We have a very strong demand right through to next year. You'll see close to 600 Australians arriving into Fiji today.

I want to pay tribute to the Tourism Fiji but also to the medical frontline responders who have vaccinated Fijians to the point where Australians are very comfortable coming here."

About a thousand visitors will land in Fiji today from Sydney, Melbourne and Los Angeles.

Tourism Fiji said it's expecting 40-thousand international visitors to arrive in December.