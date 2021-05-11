Biloela family: Locked up by Australia for three years

In 2019, her family was sent to a detention centre on Christmas Island, an Australian outpost in the Indian Ocean.

They live in a guarded compound under 24-hour watch - an operation that has cost more than A$6m (£3.3m; $4.6m) so far.

Kopi, as she's known to her friends, is allowed to go to school on the island. She's taken there in a police van.

School is her "happy place", where she's free from her minders.

"Why are we always followed?" she's asked before.

Kopi is in this situation because her parents, Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka, arrived by boat in Australia nearly a decade ago seeking asylum.

They settled in a country town in Queensland, and lived there for years, until police arrived to deport them.

Their community fought for them to stay, kicking off a legal battle that has dragged through the nation's top courts. Through it all the family have remained in detention.

"You can't imagine this life," Kopika's mother Priya, told the BBC.

"It's not a normal thing. We can't talk to people, we have guards watch us, we can't go out by ourselves. It's not a detention, it's a jail."

The Murugappans are a family of four: mother Priya, father Nades, Kopi, and her three-year-old sister Tharunicaa.

They are Australia's most famous asylum seekers, but they're barely known by their last name.

Instead they're "the Biloela family" - named after the small town where they lived for four years.

Nades and Priya arrived in Australia on separate journeys in 2012 and 2013 and lodged claims for asylum. The government granted them temporary protection visas.

Both moved to Biloela, which had a meatworks known to employ new migrants including Tamil asylum seekers.

That's where they met. They fell in love, got married, and had two kids.

Nades worked while Priya took care of the children. On the weekends, they would go fishing or play card games at home with their friends.