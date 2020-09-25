Breonna Taylor: Police officer charged but not over death

Taylor, 26, a hospital worker, was shot multiple times as officers stormed her home on 13 March.

Earlier today it was announced that a grand jury has charged one police officer over the fatal shooting of Taylor at her home in the US state of Kentucky.

Brett Hankison has been charged, not with Taylor's death, but with "wanton endangerment" for firing into a neighbour's apartment in Louisville.

Two other officers face no charges.

Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the condition of the officers who have been shot are not life-threatening.

He added that a suspect is in custody.

Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June after investigators found he had "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds" into the apartment, according to his termination letter.

The other two officers who discharged their weapons that night - Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove - have not been charged.

A state of emergency was declared in Louisville ahead of the announcement about any possible charges.

Mayor Greg Fischer also set a 9pm to 6.30am curfew in the city that will remain in place for the 72 hours. He earlier said he had declared a state of emergency "due to the potential for civil unrest".

Demonstrations over Ms Taylor's death have been held in the city for more than 100 consecutive days. Police have closed traffic on certain streets where protests have been prevalent and barricades have been erected around the city centre.

Officials earlier agreed to pay her family $US12 million in a settlement.