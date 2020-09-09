California wildfires: Hikers rescued as blazes rage

An initial attempt to rescue the group, stranded in mountain refuge for two nights, was abandoned on Monday night because of smoke from the Creek Fire.

But helicopters were able to land early on Tuesday and are have begun taking the hikers to safety.

Fires in California have burned through a record 2m acres in recent weeks.

In total, these blazes span an area larger than the US state of Delaware.

California is currently experiencing an unprecedented heatwave.

Los Angeles County reported its highest-ever temperature of 49.4C (121F) on Sunday. Temperatures have dropped since then, but high winds are expected to fan the flames until Wednesday.

The Creek Fire is the largest one. It broke out in the Sierra Mountains - a major tourism spot - north-east of Fresno on Friday.

The fire has burned about 144,000 acres and none of it has been contained, Fresno fire chief Tony Escobedo said late on Monday.