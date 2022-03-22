Call to seize yacht linked to Putin and Marshall Islands

In its latest investigation, the Foundation claims the $US700 million Scheherazade is crewed by Russia's Federal Protective Service, which is tasked with guarding the President Vladimir Putin.

The 140-metre German-built yacht is registered in the Cayman Islands and owned by Bielor Asset, which is a trust company in Majuro.

Italian police have failed to ascertain whether the two-year-old yacht belongs to a Russian individual subject to the European Union's sanctions regime.

Using open-source information and collating leaked data, the Foundation claims the vessel is Mr Putin's as some of his guards keep being rotated from Sochi in Russia to Marina di Carrara, in Italy, where it's moored over winter.

The Foundation, which was set up by the now jailed opposition campaigner, Alexei Navalny, has called for the release of documents to show who paid for the yacht.