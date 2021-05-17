Child dies and four adults injured in Lancashire blast

Firefighters, police and ambulances were called to Mallowdale Avenue in the town in the early hours of Sunday.

Two houses had collapsed and a third property was seriously damaged, Lancashire Police said.

George Arthur Hinds was described by his parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, as their "beautiful little angel."

Ms Studholme and Mr Hinds were also injured in the blast, which happened at 02:40 BST.

Another man and woman remain in hospital in critical condition, Lancashire Police said.

In a tribute the parents said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

"He was so precious to us. We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened.

"Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today."

Assistant chief constable Jo Edwards said at a press conference at the scene earlier that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing but "we believe we have got everybody out".

Lancashire Fire said a major incident was declared after it was reported that there had been an explosion at a property on Mallowdale Avenue.

About 30-40 people were evacuated from their homes. Most went to stay with friends and family but the Salt Ayre Leisure Centre is welcoming anyone needing support.