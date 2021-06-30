China pressure 'undermining Australian universities', report says

Human Rights Watch found such students feel surveilled in Australia, leading many to self-censor in classrooms.

Academics teaching China courses in the country say they have also felt pressure to censor themselves.

The rights group said the perceived pressure was undermining the academic freedom of Australian universities.

Australia's higher education system is heavily reliant on fee-paying Chinese students, which accounted in pre-Covid times for about 40% of all international students in the country.

There are currently about 160,000 Chinese students are enrolled in Australian universities.

There has been growing concern about China's influence on local campuses in recent years, following a deterioration in relations between the two nations.