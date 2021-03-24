Colorado shooting victims and suspect identified by police

The attack at a King Soopers market in Boulder ended when police arrested the lone suspect after exchanging gunfire.

Police have not confirmed a motive. The suspect faces 10 counts of murder.

President Joe Biden has hailed a police officer and father of seven who was killed, and has called for Congress to enact stricter gun control measures.

The grocery store is located in a busy shopping plaza in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city about 30 miles (50km) away from the state capital of Denver.

It comes less than a week after a mass shooting that left eight dead, including six Asian women, at three spas in Atlanta.

President Biden on Tuesday renewed his call for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as an end to loopholes in background checks.