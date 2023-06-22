Digicel Fiji Provides Support to Diabetes Fiji

Digicel Fiji and Telstra have announced a new ‘One Child, One Machine’ program, which will see 50 Diabetes machines and a year’s supply of Diabetes sticks (a total of 20,000 sticks) delivered to underprivileged children with Type 1 diabetes.

Telstra Enterprise, Group Executive, Mr. David Burns, said; “Diabetes among Fijians is a growing concern and can have devastating effects on the health of individuals and their families. We’re proud to support Diabetes Fiji with equipment and to help drive awareness and education of the chronic disease so individuals can take control of their health.”

To further support the mission of Diabetes Fiji, Digicel Fiji has extended its assistance through multiple avenues. Recognising the importance of seamless communication for Diabetes Fiji staff, Digicel is donating four mobile phones including credit and Unwired Internet services in its office for a year. These devices will not only enhance staff connectivity but also facilitate efficient coordination in serving the community.

“Our commitment extends beyond financial contributions, as our employees are encouraged to volunteer their time and skills to support Diabetes Fiji’s cause. Whether it’s organising fundraising events or providing administrative support, we are committed to making a genuine difference in the lives of those affected by diabetes.”

Digicel Fiji will also provide Diabetes Fiji with SMS support by offering two text messages per fortnight to be sent to all Digicel Fiji customers. This will enable Diabetes Fiji to improve its operations, create awareness, and reach a larger audience, emphasising Digicel Fiji and Telstra’s commitment to making a difference.

The cumulative value of Digicel Fiji and Telstra support is just over $40,000 towards improving the lives of those affected by diabetes.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to establish a lasting emotional connection with the community, ensuring that the necessary resources and support are available for a healthier future.”

“By partnering with Diabetes Fiji, we hope to inspire others to join the cause, working collectively to fight against diabetes ,” said Mr. Burns.

Diabetes Fiji Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Taabish Akbar, commented; “We commend Digicel Fiji and Telstra, who have risen to the challenge to provide accessible and improved healthcare. This timely support will benefit Diabetes Fiji in various ways. The provision of smartphones and laptops will enhance communication, streamline workflow, and enable better communication with partners and, most importantly, our patients.”

“These devices will empower children to better monitor and manage their health, giving them the tools they need for a brighter future. The inclusion of machines for telemedicine services will prove invaluable, ensuring remote healthcare for emergencies.”

“Together with Digicel and Telstra’s invaluable contribution, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by diabetes in Fiji,” stated Mr. Akbar.