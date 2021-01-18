Female judges shot dead in Kabul

They were killed by unidentified gunmen on their way to work on Sunday. The deaths are the latest in a string of assassinations targeting journalists, activists and other political figures.

The violence comes as President Donald Trump continues a drawdown of US troops in the country - with only 2,500 left.

The women were shot dead in an early morning ambush, which also saw their driver wounded.

The incident happened in the Qala-e-Fathullah area of Kabul and no group has said it carried out the attack.

Suspicion has fallen on the Taliban for recent assassinations, but the militants have not acknowledged carrying them out.

The targeted killings have carried on despite ongoing peace talks being held between the representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha.