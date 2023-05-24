Fiji’s Great Council of Chiefs meets after 16 years

The Great Council of Chiefs which was disbanded by the former Fiji First led government is meeting after 16 years.

The traditional opening ceremony of the Great Council of Chiefs has begun in Fiji, today.

The chief guest of today’s meeting is the Turaga na Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere who is also Fiji’s President.

While opening the traditional welcoming ceremony with a devotion, Methodist Church President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai said it’s crucial for the chiefs that will be part of the meeting to always know the sole purpose of the GCC meeting.

Rev. Vunisuwai said there is a lot of poverty and hatred amongst people, and it’s crucial to know that this meeting should address all these issues.

He added that it is no use getting the Great Council of Chiefs running if it cannot solve the rising poverty issue among Itaukei.

The latest Fiji Bureau of Statistics report highlighted that 75-percent of the iTaukei live in poverty and the issue is expected to feature prominently in the GCC meeting.

Forty paramount chiefs from 13 provinces around the country, including government representatives, members of the diplomatic corps, and delegations from various provinces are expected to attend the meeting.

Photo: Fijivillage