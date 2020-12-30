Fiji allows passenger flights back in after reviewing border processes

The flights were suspended last week after a new variant of Covid-19 was confirmed in the United Kingdom.

The government said it would allow for a review of its border processes, which includes two weeks' quarantine.

The country's Covid-19 mitigation taskforce said it's tightened procedures at quarantine hotels, with no outdoor activity allowed until a negative swab has been received.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete told FBC that the new variant has prompted them to re-position Fiji border quarantine protocols and processes with the recommencement of inbound passenger flights on Tuesday.

He adds Fiji's Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce is working around the clock to ensure Fiji remain amongst the Covid contained countries.