Fiji can expect three tropical cyclones before May

Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka said they are therefore closely monitoring the current weather system together with the weather forecast.

Ditoka also said they will be working with relevant ministries should there be any weather alerts in place.

“But we are still looking at the future to see the weather ahead of us. Looks like we might have potentially two or three cyclones.”

Ditoka stated they have just completed the damage assessments of the recent floods.