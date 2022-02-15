Fiji records 11 Leptospirosis-related deaths

The Ministry of Health said 11 people died after contracting leptospirosis and the eldest fatality is that of a 56-year-old.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong said more people are being admitted to hospitals in the Western Division and the Intensive Care Unit at Lautoka Hospital for leptospirosis.

“Since January, there have been 74 confirmed cases, and the Ministry says there are many more who have been clinically diagnosed.”

“The three divisional hospitals in the Western Division have reported 28 admissions, with 19 in Lautoka Hospital alone.”

The MOH is also anticipating an increase in endemic climate-sensitive diseases following the recent heavy rains and flooding in parts of the country.

To prevent leptospirosis, one should avoid wading or swimming in flooded waters, wear shoes when walking outside, and keep all food and drinks covered and away from rats.

The public is requested to consult a doctor early if you are sick, especially if you have a fever and remain unwell for more than three days and do not seem to be responding to outpatient treatment.