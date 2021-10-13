Fiji to rollout Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12 and 14 years old

Fiji is expected to administer Pfizer vaccine to children aged between 12 and 14 years from next month.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said although vaccination is not compulsory, students are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves.

The vaccine is being brought in from New Zealand and will be available from this month.

The Ministry of Health Ministry said all logistical procedures will be looked at before it is administered.

Meanwhile, 25,457 children aged between 15 and 17 have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine as of 9 of October.