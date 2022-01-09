Fiji: Schools close, evacuation centres open as tropical cyclone warning issued

The Tropical Disturbance TD03F will attain a category 1 cyclone status by midday today (local time) and will affect Fiji later today.

Bad weather associated with the weather system has already caused major flooding in parts of Fiji.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko said with the heavy rain warning and severe flood alert in place for most parts of Fiji, members of the public need to heed the advisories issued by authorities seriously to ensure their safety during such times.

She said flooding is one of the main areas of concerns.

"Data released by the Fiji Police Force indicate that between 2017 and 2021, a total of 17 people had drowned during an event of natural disaster," Soko said.

"[The] Majority of these incidents involved people being swept away by strong currents while trying to cross flooded rivers, creeks, and streams during disasters. This is why the NDMO has continuously pleaded with the public to stay away from these flooded areas," she added.

Due to flooding in several parts of Fiji and further flooding expected in the next few days, the Ministry of Education has confirmed that all schools are closed until further notice.

Permanent Secretary Doctor Anjeela Jokhan told Fiji Village online they will review the situation on a daily basis and will make an appropriate announcement on the resumption of schools.

She said all boarding students are to remain in school under the supervision of the heads of schools.

Teachers who are unable to travel to school due to flooding can work from home, she added.