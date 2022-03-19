Former Fijian Minister appointed Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women

The high-level role is part of the Pacific Community (SPC) Senior Leadership, working across the organisation, and with member governments, development partners and the civil society sector.

SPC's Director-General Dr Stuart Minchin has announced that Ms Rakuita will be taking on the new role, bringing with her a wealth of experience leading national and regional efforts for gender equality, including as Fiji’s former Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The Principal Strategic Lead will champion gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, ensuring these tenets are central to SPC’s work, to bring about the transformational changes required to improve the status of women and girls in the Pacific.

Phoro file Caption: Mereseini Rakuita appoiinted Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women,