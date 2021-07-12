Four killed in Sudan explosion

The attack happened at Al-Amir club in Port Sudan on Saturday.

A statement from a Sudanese doctors' association said an attempt to target a hotel in the same city had failed.

It is not yet clear who was behind the violence. The doctors' association described the violence as "tribal". Port Sudan has seen some ethnic clashes in recent months as well as anti-government protests.

Last Tuesday at least three people were shot dead and fourteen were injured in gang violence in the same city.