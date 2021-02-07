Indonesia tigers: Zookeeper killed after endangered animals escape

The female tigers, both aged about 18 months, escaped the Sinka Zoo after a landslide caused by days of torrential rain damaged their enclosure.

On Saturday, one of the animals was captured after it was hit with a tranquiliser dart.

But the other tiger was shot dead after it behaved aggressively and attempts to tranquilise it failed.

The 47-year-old zookeeper was found dead close to the tigers' enclosure after the animals escaped late on Friday. He had bite wounds and scratches on his body, the AFP news agency reports.

A number of dead animals, including an ostrich and a monkey, had earlier been found near the enclosure.

The escape triggered a large-scale hunt in the town of Singkawang, West Kalimantan. Nearby tourist attractions were ordered to close by police and people were told to stay at home.

And while officials hoped to catch both animals alive - they said they were forced to shoot one of the tigers.

"We tried with a tranquilliser gun first but it didn't work, so we were forced to shoot the tiger because it was already behaving very aggressively," Sadtata Noor Adirahmanta, the head of a local conservation agency, told AFP.

"We were afraid it would escape to the nearest neighbourhood," he added. "Although we tried our best to catch it alive, our priority is humans' safety."