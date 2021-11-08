Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi survives drone attack on his home

A drone laden with explosives struck the building, injuring six of his bodyguards in an apparent assassination attempt, officials said.

Mr Kadhimi called for "calm and restraint from everyone".

The attack, which comes after violent unrest over recent election results, was condemned by both the US and Iran.

Security sources say three drones were used in the attack, launched from near Republic Bridge on the River Tigris, but two were shot down.

No-one has said they carried out the attack, in an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies.

Images published by Iraqi media show damage to parts of the residence as well as an SUV vehicle parked in a garage.

Remains of a small explosives-laden drone were collected by security forces for examination, an unnamed security official told Reuters news agency.

"It's premature now to say who carried out the attack," the official was quoted as saying. "We're checking our intelligence reports and waiting for initial investigation results to point the finger at perpetrators."

Commercial drones fitted with explosive were used by the Islamic State militant group when it held parts of northern Iraq, notably during the battle for Mosul in 2017.

Mr al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, was sworn into office in May last year.