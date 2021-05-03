Israel crush: Day of mourning after dozens killed at Jewish festival

Some 150 people were injured at the Lag B'Omer festival, near Mount Meron in northern Israel, when they became trapped in an overcrowded passageway.

Up to 100,000 mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews were present at the gathering.

All of the victims have now been identified. There are 12 teenagers and children among them.

Flags on all public buildings have been lowered to half-mast, and concerts and sports events postponed.

The families of those already buried are beginning their week-long wakes, known in Jewish tradition as sitting shiva.

The work of identifying the dead was paused for 24 hours late on Friday to mark the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest. From sunset on Saturday, funerals resumed.

Avigdor Hayut, 36, had brought two sons to Mount Meron. He described how "a river" of people piled up behind his family during the crush. All three fell down. His 10-year-old son lay beside him and said, "Dad, I'm dying" - but survived, in what his father called "a visible miracle".

Mr Hayut suffered broken ribs and a broken ankle. But his 13-year-old son, Yedidya, was killed.

Laying the boy to rest in the town of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Mr Hayut said of his son: "I only wish that we achieve even a small fraction of your stature in studies and holy devotion."

At least 20 people were still in hospital on Saturday, Israeli media reported, many of them in a serious or critical condition.

The Magen David Adom rescue agency said more than 2,200 people had donated blood to help the injured, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.