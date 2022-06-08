KFC Australia forced to swap lettuce for cabbage

The firm told customers it is using a mixture of lettuce and cabbage after floods destroyed lettuce crops.

It comes as shoppers in Australia have been hit with soaring prices for some fresh fruits and vegetables.

Social media users have posted photos of lettuces costing over A$10 ($7.18; £5.72), three times the usual price.

On its website KFC Australia said: "Due to the recent floods in NSW [New South Wales] and QLD [Queensland] we're currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we're using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice."

"If that's not your bag, simply click 'Customise' on your chosen product and remove Lettuce from the Recipe," it added, signing off with a smiley face emoji.

In January, KFC Australia had to modify its menu due to a lack of its key ingredient, chicken.

That was caused by a shortage of staff at Australia's biggest chicken supplier, Ingham's, due to the "rapid spread of the Omicron variant across eastern Australian states" at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, the world's biggest fast food company McDonald's suffered a shortage of chips in some of its Asian outlets, including those in Japan and Singapore, due to the global supply chain crisis.