Kiribati removes pre-departure Covid-19 test for international travelers

A statement from the Office of the President said all incoming passengers are instead required to visit local health clinics on South Tarawa and Betio, two or three days after arrival.

It said pre-departure Covid-19 test for inter-island travel has also been removed.

According to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the number of daily Covid infections continue to decline. It said the Omicron B2 has arrived in the country with very few people infected by it.

The new measure also applies to all incoming cargoes from overseas to Tarawa and from Tarawa to the outer islands via planes and ships.

The Government is urging members of the public to strictly comply with this new order.

People who haven’t completed their Covid-19 vaccination are encouraged to visit the nearest clinics and maintain the Health ministry’s Standard Operating Procedures such as washing hands with soap, maintain hygienic practices, get full Covid-19 vaccination and should carry a Covid-19 vaccination card during their travels.