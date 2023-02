Some 2,316 people have now died in Turkey, according to the country's disaster agency.

In neighbouring Syria, at least 1,293 people have died, according to the government and rescue groups cited by the AFP news agency.

It reports that in government-controlled areas, Syria's health ministry says 593 people have now died. In rebel-held parts of the country's north-west, at least 700 people were killed, according to the White Helmets rescue group, as quoted by AFP.