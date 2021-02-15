Man charged with deadly subway stabbings

Rigoberto Lopez is charged with two murders and two attempted murders at stations in Manhattan and Queens.

City police posted a photo of a knife. All of the victims are said to be homeless people.

US media report the suspect, 21 and himself homeless, was arrested wearing blood-soaked clothes.

The four attacks on the A train began on Friday morning:

In the first assault, a 67-year-old man was stabbed at the 181st Street station in Manhattan, and is now being treated in hospital

In the evening, a man - believed to be in his 50s - was found dead with knife wounds at Queens' Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station

Shortly afterwards, a 44-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood at the 207th Street station in Manhattan. She died in hospital

And in the early hours of Saturday, a 43-year old man was discovered wounded on a train at the same station

"I'm not going to get into motive, but what I can tell you is they were all unprovoked attacks," NYPD senior officer Brian McGee was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

"The victims had nothing, didn't initiate anything."