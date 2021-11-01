Man dies during bull-running event in Spanish city of Onda

The man was repeatedly attacked by the bull at the Fira de Onda festival, suffering a head wound and having an artery punctured in his left thigh.

He died at a hospital in the nearby town of Villareal.

Onda council said it had cancelled all bull-running events in the town's festival, but other activities would go ahead.

It was the first fatality of its kind since similar events were resumed in Spain, following a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the summer.

But despite the rule changes, only a handful of bull-running events have gone ahead, as debate ramps up in Spain over whether they should be abolished.

The practice has been a long-standing feature of Spanish culture. Similar bull runs are held in neighbouring France and Portugal as well.

During the events, crowds of participants run in front of a group of bulls which are let loose in a section of the town. In some festivals, the bulls are then taken to participate in controversial bull-fighting tournaments.

Injuries are common in bull runs.

Since 1910, at least 16 runners have lost their lives during the San Fermín festival in Pamplona.