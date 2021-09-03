Man shot dead at Countdown supermarket in Auckland

St John said two patients in a critical condition have been taken to Auckland City hospital, one patient in a moderate condition has been taken to Waitakere Hospital and one patient in a moderate condition has been taken to Middlemore Hospital

Heavily armed police and ambulances are at the scene at LynnMall in New Lynn.

Police said the incident is still unfolding, but can confirm that a man has entered a supermarket and injured multiple people.

He was located by police and shot, and has died at the scene.

Photo RNZ