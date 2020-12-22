Maritime restrictions eased in Fiji

The restrictions came ahead of cyclone Yasa which hit the country last Thursday.

The category five storm left four people dead with the northern island of Vanua Levu bearing the full brunt of Yasa.

However, restrictive travel would remain for the Lau, Kadavu and Lomaiviti groups.

The maritime authority said any travels to these Islands must be approved by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

In a public advisory, MSAF chief executive Simon Gravenall said all other maritime transport involving passengers and cargoes could resume.

Savusavu is one of the main ports on Vanua Levu.

And yachties there are counting their losses.

For some of them, it was Winston all over again.

In 2016 Winston, a similar magnitude storm, had left 44 people dead, tens of thousands homeless and millions of dollars in damage.

Four years earlier, yachts were flung ashore by winds and waves whipped up by Winston.

The co-owner of the Copra Shed Marina in Savusavu, Geoff Taylor, said unlike Winston, Yasa did not come with devastating storm surges.

In 2016, 22 yachts at the marina were damaged, he said.

Taylor said since last Thursday, six yachts were beached at the nearby Nawi Island.

Yasa ravaged the 'hidden paradise' of Fiji and Taylor said the wind speed created significant damage on land.

He said the marina also suffered some damage because two boats crashed into the building.

But he said compared to Winston, yachties were more prepared this time around.

"This time, there were no yachts on the western end of the harbour so when the westerlies came after Yasa's eye went over, there were no boats to come down.

"So there was a lot less effect on the yachts this time around compared to Winston."

Taylor said they had managed to refloat three yachts while three others were yet to be repaired.

He said the owners of these yachts were away and had yet to be contacted on the damage to their vessels.

Across on the main island of Viti Levu and in the western part of the island, boat owners there were counting themselves lucky.

They had escaped the wrath of Yasa.

Cynthia Rasch, of the Port Denarau Marina in Nadi, said more than 90 vessels had come through its Blue Lanes Initiative - 11 of them superyachts.

The Lanes were launched in June to revive the tourism industry which had been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic since March.

Rasch said some yachts had already left for Australia to escape the cyclone season, while others were headed to New Zealand for next year's America's Cup.

She said about 50 foreign yachts were moored at the mangroves while others sought shelter at the Vuda Point Marina in Lautoka.

"The boats were at the mangrove shelter as it provides good protection against the winds," said Rasch, the chief executive officer of Port Denarau.

"We were very lucky. We came out reasonably unscathed from Yasa.

"The largest impact we got were some winds but that was it. Our marina has had no damage and boats at the mangroves are safe and sound."

But this was not the case in 2016.

Rasch said Winston tore through the western division and many yachts suffered extensive damage.

"We were devastated by Winston. We suffered alot of damage then. But we are relieved that we were spared the wrath of Yasa."

American Keith Whitaker and his family have been in Fiji since the Blue Lanes opened and were among yachties hunkering down off the marina last week.

The Whitakers were among yachties sheltered at Vuda Point and came away unscathed.

"The most we saw was 45knots of wind."

Rasch said with the cyclone season underway, "there's more to come".

She is mobilising the yachting community in Nadi to help with the relief efforts for those affected in the north.

Whitaker said yachties will come to their aid because they have the ability to get stuff out.

But the Texan native said yachties were also concerned there were already two cyclones this year - both category five the highest level.

"This is supposed to be an El Nino year and right out the back the first and second cyclones are the largest to hit the Pacific.

"The biggest concern now for yachties still stuck in Fiji is how far can we get away from safe havens if another one spins up in the next week or two?"

Whitaker hoped New Zealand and Australia would ease their restrictions to allow yachties to shelter there to escape the cyclone season in the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Geoff Taylor of the Copra Shed Marina in Savusavu said Christmas this week is going to be 'subdued' in the north as thousands of people begin to rebuild their lives.

Taylor and Rasch both praised the resilience of the people saying they had done it in 2016 and in April this year when Cyclone Harold also a category five storm and they would rise again after Yasa.

Taylor said the nautical tourism industry had grown significantly in recent years with people from Labasa Town visiting Savusavu.

"As soon as we can get the yachts back in we should be back on track.

"It's been a very tough year with the Covid-19 pandemic but hopefully, 2021 will be a better year for us."