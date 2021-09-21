Melbourne construction sites shut down after violent anti-vaccination protests

The Andrews government engaged in crisis talks on Monday night with the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) following the heated brawls outside the union's Elizabeth Street offices in Melbourne's CBD.

Protesters rallied against the Victorian government's mandate requiring all construction workers to have at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose by 23 September.

All construction sites in metropolitan Melbourne, and the local government areas subject to lockdown restrictions were being shut down from 11:59pm on Monday. The local government areas are the City of Ballarat, City of Geelong, Mitchell Shire and Surf Coast Shire.

The shutdown is scheduled to last for two weeks.

If regional LGAs emerge from lockdown in sooner than two weeks, construction sites will be allowed to reopen and operate as normal.

The only permitted exception to the lockdown will be to ensure the safe closure of a site and to conduct urgent and unavoidable repairs.

An amnesty will be put in place so limited numbers of workers can attend construction sites in order to shut them down safely.

Sites will only be permitted to reopen when they can demonstrate compliance with the public health orders.

Minister for Industrial Relations Tim Pallas said the move came as a direct result of poor behaviour from sections of the industry.

"We've been clear: if you don't follow the rules, we won't hesitate to take action. We have seen widespread noncompliance across the industry and that's why we're taking necessary steps to protect every single Victorian," Pallas said.

"We put the industry on notice just a week ago, we have seen appalling behaviour on site and on our streets, and now we're acting decisively and without hesitation."

The Victorian Opposition has called for the state government to immediately reverse its decision to shut down the industry.

Shadow Minister for Industry Bridget Vallence said there was no justification for the 'panicked decision' and argued it should be targeted at the areas that represent the most risk in the industry.

"This is a drastic move that will put tens of thousands of Victorians out of work and cost billions in lost productivity."

Vallence said the entire construction industry should not be punished for the actions of a 'very small minority'.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus condemned the violent protest that occurred outside the CFMEU office.