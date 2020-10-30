New Co-Chairs welcomed to Pacific Women Advisory Board

Ms Buadromo and Ms Heinecke replace former co-chairs, Natalia Palu Latu and Kathy Klugman.

Funded by Australia, Pacific Women is one of the largest global commitments to gender equality. It connects more than 170 gender equality initiatives supported by Australia and implemented by over 160 partners across 14 Pacific Island countries.

The Advisory Board provides strategic guidance and support to Pacific Women’s extensive portfolio of partners working to improve the political, economic and social opportunities of Pacific women and to end violence against women and girls.

The Advisory Board met virtually last week to provide their insight on the continually evolving context in the region and their guidance for the future direction of gender equality programming. This was the second meeting of the Advisory Board in 2020.

The 14 Pacific Island countries supported by Pacific Women are Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu with regional support to the Cook Islands and Niue.

Partners supported by Pacific Women work across its four outcomes: Leadership and Decision Making, Economic Empowerment, Ending Violence against Women and Enhancing Agency.

Photo supplied