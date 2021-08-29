NSW announces six deaths, new case total of 1218

"To 8pm last night, there were 1218 cases of community transmission, and we extend our deepest condolences to six families of loved ones who died of Covid," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said at a press conference in Sydney.

"Three people in their 80s, three people in their 70s, four of them were unvaccinated and two of them had only had one dose of the vaccine.

"So again, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of those six individuals."

Of the current cases, 813 are in hospital, with 126 people in intensive care, 54 of whom require ventilation.

The state carried out more than 106,000 tests and administered almost 50,000 vaccinations yesterday.

Berejiklian said while the case numbers were concerning they were not the most important figure.

"The most relevant number is how many people are vaccinated and how many are we keeping out of hospital and intensive care and that is important for us."

The premier said 65 percent of the adult population in the state has had at least one dose while 35 percent are fully vaccinated.

"So we are halfway to that magic 70 percent number across the state in order to have those extra freedoms," she said.

Yesterday NSW recorded 1035 cases and two deaths.