In a statement, the Defense Force said just under 60 of its personnel, around 80 Navy crew members and 11 police are part of New Zealand's team on the ground.

The HMNZS Wellington has been patrolling the waters around Guadalcanal.

New Zealand's presence is expected to last into early January or when stabillity has been established.

Australia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji also have police and military personnel on the ground in Solomon Islands.