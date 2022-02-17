Over 100 Leptospirosis-related death cases recorded in Fiji

The Ministry of Health said there are now 14 leptospirosis deaths, with 12 in the Western Division, one in the Central Division, and one in the Northern Division.

The ministry said the case numbers for leptospirosis are above the expected figure for this time of the year in the West and Central Division.

There are 65 cases in the Central division, three in the Eastern Division, 38 cases in the Northern Division, and 73 cases have been reported from the West.

The MOH is pleading with people to seek medical care if they have recently had contact with floodwaters, mud, or animals, and develop symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, or headache.