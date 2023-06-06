Over 50,000 students to benefit from Fiji Water Foundation’s $1.2m grant

This is after the charitable organization announced that it will be awarding grants totaling FJD $1.2 million in 2023 to support 281 teachers.

A statement said “From the busy capital of Suva to the country’s harder-to-reach outer islands, these grants will support classroom projects covering a range of needs from technology upgrades to learning excursions and career readiness equipment.”

St James Anglican Primary School Head Teacher, Jessica Murphy was delighted when her classroom was selected to receive a grant for their Kindergarten Classroom.

“The FIJI Water Foundation Grant has made a significant difference in our kindergarten's ability to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our students to learn and play. The new equipment will not only provide entertainment for the children but also contribute to their physical, social, and emotional development.”

Fiji Water said the grants program is just one way of representing their ongoing commitment to providing enriching educational opportunities for the people of Fiji.

The application deadline for the next Classroom Grant program is March 2024, and successful applicants will be announced in April 2024.