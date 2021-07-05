Pacific countries aim to collaborate more over aviation

The ministers met virtually last Wednesday and endorsed the Port Moresby Declaration.

This aims to help member countries respond to the challenges regarding aviation safety and security brought by the pandemic.

The ministers accepted the Pacific faces challenges in building and maintaining a safe, resilient, environmentally sustainable, and economically viable civil aviation system.

This includes complying with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) Standards and the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

As well there is a need for increasing Pacific aviation connectivity and sustainable funding mechanisms, while having regard to the impact of the pandemic.

The talks were the first aviation Pacific wide ministerial level meeting since 2004.

Papua New Guinea Minister for Civil Aviation, Sekie Agisa, who hosted the meeting, said the Pacific, through collaboration and commitments can achieve strengthened aviation safety and security compliance,

He said the declaration shows the way forward for strengthened aviation safety and security.

Mr Agisa said safe and secure aviation is essential to enable connectivity and sustainable development in the Pacific.

Secretary General of the Forum, Henry Puna, said the region needed to shift its thinking from business as usual.

He said the Pacific should "start to explore new and innovative approaches to create a more safe, secure and sustainable aviation sector for our region".