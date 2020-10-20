Pacific leaders congratulate NZ's Ardern

Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said his country looked forward to enhancing its bilateral engagements with New Zealand and advancing regional and global issues of common interests to both countries.

He said through the leadership of Ardern, the Pacific region would become stronger and more resilient together when negotating the unprecendented challenges that existed.

The Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown, said he texted his congratulations to Ardern and looked forward to working closely with her.

Brown said that he looked forward to continuing work with New Zealand to develop a quarantine free travel arrangement between the two countries, and on other matters of mutual interest.

Brown also congratulated Teanau Tuiono and Tangi Utikere, two Cook Islanders who became MPs for both the Green and Labour parties respectively.

They join Poto Williams in the New Zealand parliament, who was re-elected in Christchurch East.