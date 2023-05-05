Papua New Guinea’s Bryan Kramer loses seat

Kramer, who had been on suspension for charges of misconduct, was dismissed on Monday by the Leadership Tribunal.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent in PNG Scott Waide said he believes the critical issue was a post that the former Prime Minister Peter O'Neill was soliciting help from the chief justice.

"And that they had submitted fabricated documents that could mislead the court and that the warrant of arrest against Peter O'Neill was defective. Now the judiciary has come back hard on this claim," Waide said.

"There were also other charges - that he had made illegal appointments within the District Development Authority Board. And so all of that together has brought him to this recommendation for dismissal."

Waide said the decision will affect how other politicians now use Facebook and other social media.

Kramer said he will appeal the decision, though Scott Waide said this process could well take years.

In the meantime, the voters in his Madang Open seat have no representation in parliament.

