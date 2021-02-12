Pasifika AUT students highlight lack of support at Manukau campus

Although these concerns have been brought to the attention of the faculty, the students believe that they are still being ignored.

In 2016, AUT began offering courses for its Bachelor of Laws degree at its Manukau campus.

In an interview with news programme Te Karere, AUT explained that part of the reason for offering courses in Manukau was to help increase the overall number of Māori and Pasifika lawyers.

Despite promises from AUT of mentor programmes and meaningful support, some students have told RNZ Pacific that such assistance was never forthcoming.

Annette Collins is now in her fourth year studying law at AUT and feels the university has misrepresented the degree of support available to Pasifika students.

In particular, the possibility of receiving assistance from the Pacific Islands Law Student Association, which is referred to on both AUT's website and in the law school prospectus.

Collins said that she had heard from a couple of students that one of the reasons they had enrolled in the first place was the possibility of receiving support from Pasifika Law Students Association.

Despite AUT's prospectus and website still referring to the association, Collins stated that it had "been confirmed by AUT staff that it is a defunct association".

Having discussed these issues with other senior Pasifika law students, Collins has come to believe that the lack of support for Pasifika is not new.

"From the years that I've been enrolled in the programme, since 2018, and discussions that I've had with fellow students as well as those who have either been enrolled since 2016 or at the same time I was enrolled, there's been a great number of concerns over the lack of Pasifika support."

Concerned about the struggles of first year Pasifika law students, Collins approached the faculty.

She has had meetings with several AUT law faculty members to discuss ways to support new Pasifika law students, but she said these have not yielded any meaningful additional support.

So, to address the lack of support from the faculty, Collins and other senior Pasifika law students attempted to start their own mentoring programmes for junior Pasifika law students. Despite contacting the Pacific Advancement Office, Collins felt that Pasifika students were not getting the support that was promised.

"And what I mean by that is the resources to run the workshops, that being room space, or even whiteboard markers. Even though I reached out to a staff member concerning the need for that support, I was met with, 'look I will get in contact with you' and that just never happened."

With the help of another student, Collins managed to run a two-day workshop aimed at training senior students to mentor both Pasifika and non-Pasifika law students, who needed study support through the programme.

Despite this small success, she said that the faculty's lack of support for the intiative had left her disheartened and discouraged.

"We know law is difficult, and we don't want the answers, but what we would like is support for Pasifika law students and for AUT to meet us halfway."