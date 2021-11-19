Pitch Perfect actress happy to promote Fiji to the world

The 41-year-old partnered with Tourism Fiji and shot various commercials to promote the beauty of our country.

The Pitch Perfect actress has been actively engaging her followers on Instagram saying trip is amazing.

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone in Fiji, Tourism Fiji, the Fiji Government and Fiji Airways. Everybody has just been so amazing, thank you to the Vomo Island family for having us at their spectacular resort and sharing your culture with us. It’s been such an amazing trip, and I’m so proud to be doing these commercials for Fiji and promoting your beautiful country.”

Wilson who has been posting images and videos on her social media platform has reached millions of viewers.

The campaign the comedian has been promoting is called “Open for Happiness”, and reflects exactly what Fiji does like nowhere else in the world.

Wilson is contracted to Tourism Fiji until 2022.