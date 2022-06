The first flight at the weekend came from Brisbane which is a popular destination for Noumea residents.

Qantas is also restarting flights from Sydney to Noumea, where passengers need to take a Covid-19 test two days after arrival.

Aircalin, which is New Caledonia's international carrier, had restarted flights to Australia in February and to New Zealand in May.

Qantas has been flying to New Caledonia for 80 years.