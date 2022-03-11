Russian forces repositioning near Kyiv

According to Maxar Technologies, elements of the convoy - which was last seen north-west of nearby Antonov Airport - have moved into positions in surrounding towns.

Maxar said that images also show other parts of the convoy to the north have positioned themselves near Lubyanka, and set up artillery positions nearby.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior US defence official said that Russian forces have moved three miles (5km) closer to Kyiv in the past 24 hours.

Photo Reuters Caption: Evacuees from Kyiv are seen by the carload waiting to cross a damaged bridge in Irpin