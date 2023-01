He is wanted for questioning by police.

Sayed-Khaiyum, who is the General-Secretary of the FijiFirst party, flew out of the country on Christmas Day following the swearing-in of the new coalition government.

Soon after his departure, the Criminal Investigations Department issued a border alert identifying him as a "person of interest" for allegedly "inciting communal antagonism".

Sayed-Khaiyum was Attorney-General for almost 16 years.